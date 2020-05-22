Search

‘It was an iconic one’ - significant landmarks lit up for community

PUBLISHED: 13:39 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 22 May 2020

The grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers.

The grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers.

Ian Burt Photography

Prominent buildings in Norfolk were lit up as a show of appreciation for the NHS, key workers and the local community.

The grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian Burt

Entertainment and AV lighting company Jak Ropa lit up the Grain Silo of ABP Port in King’s Lynn and J R Light & Sound projected their messages of thanks onto St Edmunds Church in Downham Market to show their appreciation for our key workers and community during this time.

Jak Ropa’s display was the final location of an ongoing series of mystery light ups which aimed to spread hope and highlight the beauty of Norfolk landmarks.

Mr Ropa said: “It was the biggest and largest one, you can see it for miles around King’s Lynn.

“It was an iconic one as it is the tallest location in our area and we feel we’ve excelled better than what we thought they would look like.

The grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian BurtThe grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian Burt

“It took a lot of planning and it’s been amazing for us to do.”

Messages of thanks to the NHS and King’s Lynn were projected onto the port.

He said: “We’ve had great support and it’s been really positive. People have been really looking forward to seeing these light ups, which has made it all worthwhile.”

The grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian BurtThe grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian Burt

He added that the company is planning an even bigger, “wild” and “never been done before” project that will see another location lit up in dedication to the whole of the UK, which is yet to be revealed.

Mr Ropa said: “Thanks to everyone for supporting us all the way. We hope everyone has enjoyed it as much as we have and that they’ll see these locations in a different light and enjoy returning to work.”

St Edmunds Church in Downham Market was also lit up by J R Light & Sound as a mark of appreciation.

It was the company’s second illumination and owner Jamie Robinson said the location was chosen as it was at the heart of the west Norfolk town.

St Edmunds Church in Downham Market was lit up by J R Light & Sound to thank our key workers. Picture: Maddi Courtman

He said: “We had local residents messaging and calling to say they could see it from Morrison’s, the train station and beyond. “Several people came to have a look at the church and took lots of photos and said how spectacular it looked and were really appreciative that we are taking the time and effort to support the NHS and key workers.”

“A big thank you goes out to my team, Madison Shell, Charlie Green and Maddi Courtman.”

The company are planning to light up more locations over the coming weeks and are asking for suggestions.

You can contact Mr Robinson on 07548831174 or info@jrlightandsound.co.uk

St Edmunds Church in Downham Market was lit up by J R Light & Sound to thank our key workers. Picture: Maddi Courtman St Edmunds Church in Downham Market was lit up by J R Light & Sound to thank our key workers. Picture: Maddi Courtman

The grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian BurtThe grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian Burt

The grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers.The grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers.

The grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian BurtThe grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian Burt

The grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian BurtThe grain silo on the docks in King's Lynn, was lit up on Thursday night to say thank you to our NHS and key workers. Picture: Ian Burt

Drive 24