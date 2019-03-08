Search

Message in a bottle sent from Norfolk coast found by Lincolnshire litterpicker

PUBLISHED: 15:13 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 25 October 2019

Carolyn Smith found a message in a bottle sent from Hunstanton while walking along Skegness beach. Photo: Carolyn Smith/Ramblings of a Broken Hiker

Carolyn Smith/Ramblings of a Broken Hiker

A message in a bottle sent from the Norfolk coastline has been discovered by a Lincolnshire litterpicker.

The message sent from Hunstanton on March 30, was found on October 21 at Skegness beach by Carolyn Smith, who stumbled upon it on a litterpick with her friend.

She says finding it "melted my heart" and brought her to tears.

Ms Smith said: "It's the first message in a bottle we have found. Normally we find plastic and balloons and general litter. We were quite excited as we have always said it would be cool to find one."

The original letter was unnamed however through posting on her Facebook page Ms Smith has managed to find its original sender, who is still with the date to this very day.

The couple wished to remain anonymous and said they did not wish to say any more than had already been said as it was private to them.

The message had become faded during its time at sea making some of it unreadable, however it speaks about a date at the beach with the couple giving each other promise rings and eating caramel and white chocolate ice cream as they walked along Hunstanton seafront, before going home for a meal.

It finished with the words: "To whoever found this letter I hope your day was as great as ours."

