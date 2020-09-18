Search

Legendary Yarmouth attraction stages tiny coffee morning

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 September 2020

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

It’s a small world - but a Great Yarmouth tourist attraction is hoping to make a big difference.

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Merrivale Model Village has for 59 years delighted visitors with its miniature marvels.

Now it has been taken over by a new model army of tiny coffee lovers, giving a publicity push to Macmillan’s World’s Largest Coffee Morning next week.

The charity is worried that it could see a 71pc drop in income due to the coronavirus pandemic, estimating it will lose £20m from coffee morning events alone.

In Norfolk, £351,300 was raised in 2019, including £50,000 in Norwich and £48,600 in North Norfolk.

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Frank and Frances Newsome have owned the business for the last three years and have chosen to support the charity after Mr Newsome’s experiences receiving treatment for testicular cancer in 1995.

The 59-year-old recalled the support the charity gave to a fellow patient who was worried that due to his cancer he would not be able to provide for his family.

Mr Newsome said: “A Macmillan professional came onto the ward to explain how the charity could support him when he moved back home, and it was just like a weight had lifted.

“He needed a new washing machine and it was Macmillan who paid for a replacement and arranged for it to be installed. Knowing he had some additional support, especially on a practical level, really helped him to see things differently.”

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

The attraction will host its own coffee morning on Friday, September 25, donating 15pc of all tickets to the charity.

Mr Newsome said: “It’s great to hear that Macmillan is still doing more of that – providing financial and practical support when families are pushed into the red by cancer, and helping people come to terms with terrifying diagnoses. We hope our villagers will inspire others to take part in their own small way.”

The business, which turns 60 next year, has faced a challenging time like many attractions as the pandemic forced it to shut up shop during its busy spring and summer season.

Following the introduction of the rule of six, the charity has seen an uptake in cake-away, where friends and family arrive at a pre-allotted time to retrieve their cake, make a donation and leave.

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Visit coffee.macmillan.org.uk or call 0330 102 7810.

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve AdamsMacmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams

