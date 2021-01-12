Town's daycare centre to reopen for first time since pandemic

Published: 3:16 PM January 12, 2021

A daycare centre for people living with mental health problems is set to reopen for the first time since the pandemic began.

After the disruption and difficulties of 2020, directors at the Merle Boddy Centre in Swaffham have announced daycare services will restart with immediate effect.

The centre, which has served the people of Swaffham for 30 years, is a daycare service for people living with mental health problems, including dementia and other disabilities.

Ian Pilcher, director of the centre, said: "Of course, the numbers are restricted and small bubbles are established, but care can be given to those who are able to attend.

"There has been inevitable anxiety and some hurdles to clear, but with the experience of the centre manager, Georgie Bell, the threshold has been crossed."

The centre, which is a registered charity, aims to enhance the quality of life, ensuring the needs of members are met and to support their wellbeing and independence.

To find out more about the centre or to donate, visit: www.merleboddy.org.uk