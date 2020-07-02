Town centre ‘cashino’ to reopen

A town centre gaming company will reopen their doors on Saturday after a false dawn last month.

Merkur Cashino, on London Road North, Lowestoft, will welcome customers back following the coronavirus lockdown.

The site was set to reopen last month alongside non-essential shops, before a government u-turn on June 11 ruled gaming establishments would remain closed.

As well as strict health and safety measures and extensive training of staff members, many of who were furloughed throughout lockdown, the centre will be thoroughly cleaned ahead of reopening, with changes to the layout to best ensure social distancing measures are followed.

Each machine will be cleaned between customers, while safety guards will be introduced for additional protection.

Chief operating officer Mark Schertle said: “Surveys were conducted with customers and it was reassuring to discover so many are eager to get back.

“While we were disappointed to be unable to open on June 15, as originally planned, we’re excited to finally have some light at the end of the tunnel and are very much looking forward to reopening.

“Although it will be different to before, we will be making things safe and comfortable so people can enjoy their visit.

“Many customers are just looking forward to getting out and about, and being able to access entertainment again.”