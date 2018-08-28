Search

Young farmers team up with Rotary Club to erect tree on the Mere

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:56 20 December 2018

Diss Young Farmers have collaborated with Diss Rotary Club to put up a Christmas tree on the Mere. PHOTO; Edward Saunders

Diss Young Farmers have collaborated with Diss Rotary Club to put up a Christmas tree on the Mere. PHOTO; Edward Saunders

Archant

Young farmers have teamed up with the Rotary Club of Diss and District to put up a sparkling Christmas tree on the Mere.

Diss Rotary Club and Diss Young Farmers Club have put up a Christmas tree on the Mere. PHOTO: Sophie SmithDiss Rotary Club and Diss Young Farmers Club have put up a Christmas tree on the Mere. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Diss Young Farmers Club traditionally assist the Rotary Club with the festive activity, braving the cold at the start of the month on December 9.

Edward Saunders, a young farmer and Wymondham College student, said: “On behalf of those members who wrapped up to put the tree up, and everyone at Diss Young Farmers Club, we would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year!”

Club members will be hoping to avoid a repeat of 2011 when high winds of 80mph toppled their 20ft tree, which was later voluntarily rescued from the Mere by fire fighters.

