Young farmers team up with Rotary Club to erect tree on the Mere

Diss Young Farmers have collaborated with Diss Rotary Club to put up a Christmas tree on the Mere. PHOTO; Edward Saunders Archant

Young farmers have teamed up with the Rotary Club of Diss and District to put up a sparkling Christmas tree on the Mere.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Diss Rotary Club and Diss Young Farmers Club have put up a Christmas tree on the Mere. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Diss Rotary Club and Diss Young Farmers Club have put up a Christmas tree on the Mere. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Diss Young Farmers Club traditionally assist the Rotary Club with the festive activity, braving the cold at the start of the month on December 9.

Edward Saunders, a young farmer and Wymondham College student, said: “On behalf of those members who wrapped up to put the tree up, and everyone at Diss Young Farmers Club, we would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year!”

Club members will be hoping to avoid a repeat of 2011 when high winds of 80mph toppled their 20ft tree, which was later voluntarily rescued from the Mere by fire fighters.