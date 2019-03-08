Search

Flats, gym and penthouses - future vision for former Mercy nightclub revealed

PUBLISHED: 09:25 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 05 August 2019

Mercy nightclub in the Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Mercy nightclub in the Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Almost 50 homes, a coffee shop and two new floors have been proposed as part of a major new chapter for a prominent city nightclub.

Mercy pictured in 2003, when it opened. Picture: Steve ParsonsMercy pictured in 2003, when it opened. Picture: Steve Parsons

An application has been lodged with Norwich City Council to overhaul 82 to 88 Prince of Wales Road, the former Mercy nightclub.

It would see the building - which would be known as Regents Place - turned into 49 homes, with the addition of fourth and fifth floors providing space for penthouses.

It would also include a gym, cinema room, pool table room, storage and parking for residents, along with shared office space and a coffee shop on the ground floor.

Papers posted on the council's planning website as part of the application say a bar is "also proposed for ground floor level".

Mercy nightclub in the Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.Mercy nightclub in the Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The building has remained empty since Mercy closed down in March last year, after the company behind it went into liquidation.

It was originally built in 1890 as the first block of residential flats in Norwich, with shops on the ground floor.

The projection room at the Regent Cinema in Norwich, which later became Mercy. Pictured in 1961.The projection room at the Regent Cinema in Norwich, which later became Mercy. Pictured in 1961.

But in 1923 it was converted to a cinema, with its first film - Prisoner of Zenda - screened on December 3 of that year.

It was then the Regent, but was renamed ABC Norwich in 1961, becoming a Cannon cinema in 1986.

In the 1990s it closed, and reopened as Mercy nightclub in 2003.

Preparations ahead of the opening night of Mercy in 2003. Photo: Nick ButcherPreparations ahead of the opening night of Mercy in 2003. Photo: Nick Butcher

In 2018, Code Red Promotions, which ran Mercy, Flaunt, Rocco's restaurant and gentlemen's club Lace, faced a petition to wind up brought by the city council, as it tried to recover £200,000 in unpaid business rates.

The application, lodged by Ben Smith, would see 19 car and 44 cycle spaces created, along with 25 jobs - 20 full and five part time.

Online planning statements say: "This area of Norwich, although positioned at an historic entrance to the city, is in desperate need of revitalisation.

Norfolk at the Cinema. Pictured: Children outside the ABC Cinema. Date: 1993. Picture: SuppliedNorfolk at the Cinema. Pictured: Children outside the ABC Cinema. Date: 1993. Picture: Supplied

"Although it is known that this area is presently the centre of the nightlife scene in the city, there is no reason to not allow this street to fulfil a diverse array of different uses, allowing it to become a positive and reactive reinterpretation of its current use."

It also refers to previous complaints over noise from the nightclub, saying that the application would create a "much more neighbourly friendly development than the existing and previous uses of the site".

The Queen Mother visits the former ABC Cinema in Norwich in 1971. Photo: ArchiveThe Queen Mother visits the former ABC Cinema in Norwich in 1971. Photo: Archive

- What are your memories of Norwich? Leave them in the comments below, or email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk

Prince of Wales Road with the ABC Cinema on the left. Pictured in 1985. Photo: ArchivePrince of Wales Road with the ABC Cinema on the left. Pictured in 1985. Photo: Archive

