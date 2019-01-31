Mercedes driver injured when their car overturned

A motorist suffered minor injuries when their car overturned in Horstead, near Coltishall.

It happened on Frettenham Road at about 8am on Thursday, January 31.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We were called at 8am to a car overturned on Frettenham Road. The driver suffered minor injuries, It was a single-vehicle road traffic collision and the car involved was a Mercedes. The ambulance service was not called.”

Fire crews from Sprowston attended and made the scene and vehicle safe.