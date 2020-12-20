'Someone could be killed' - Mercedes driver's plea over A11 potholes

Published: 6:00 AM December 20, 2020

A motorist has called for more to be done about potholes on the A11 after one caused more than £200 of damage to his Mercedes.

Anthony Burch, of Shropham was driving the stretch of the A11 between Wymondham and Mulbarton when he heard "an almighty bang".

On pulling over, he discovered he had driven through what he described as an "enormous" pothole in the road, which blew a hole in a brand new tyre on his Mercedes C220 estate, which he had only recent fitted - also causing damage to its rim.

He said: "I can't have been going much faster than 60mph at the time as I don't speed, but I just heard this almighty bang and the whole car started vibrating.

"I pulled over and called the police who came and did a terrific job of keeping us safe, but we are lucky nobody was heard - if we were going faster it could have been a lot worse for us.

"The tyre was relatively new and before then had only done around 1,600 miles. The replacement cost almost £150 and the rim will cost around the same to repair."

Since the accident, which happened on October 15, 73-year-old Mr Burch has called on the company to do more to stay on top of the problem.

He added: "The stretch of the road near Wymondham is particularly bad and every time it is fixed, it just seems to be a quick fix rather than a permanent solution.

"Whenever I drive it I feel like I am spending the whole time looking out for pothole. Everyone someone could be killed if more isn't done."

However, Highways England has said potholes do frequently happen in the winter months, particularly on a road as busy as the A11.

A spokesman said: "We have a comprehensive maintenance and renewals programme across all of our major roads and motorways which helps to minimise the risks of potholes occurring. When potholes do occur we repair them as soon as possible – any defects that pose a risk to safety are repaired within 24 hours.

"Safety is Highways England’s top priority, and on major routes like the A11 we carry out a rolling programme of safety inspections to make sure the road is in a safe condition while causing minimal disruption for drivers.”