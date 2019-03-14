Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Witness appeal after Mercedes 320 leaves A1067 and crashes into tree

14 March, 2019 - 09:10
A car hit a tree after leaving the A1067 at Morton on the Hill. Picture: Google Street Maps

A car hit a tree after leaving the A1067 at Morton on the Hill. Picture: Google Street Maps

Archant

A car left the road and crashed into two telegraph poles and some fencing before hitting a tree.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident which happened on the A1067 at Morton On The Hill.

A dark blue Mercedes 320 was travelling on the Norwich-bound carriageway at about 11.50pm on Monday, March 11 when it happened.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the manner of driving of the vehicle before it left the road, or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Kate Wright at wrightk1@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or by contacting Acle Roads Policing on 101.

Most Read

Two men charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Two men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Grandmother charged £20 for freephone call in telephone trap

Gloria Fieldhouse was charged �20 in a telephone trap when she was trying to be transferred to her bank. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists