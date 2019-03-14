Witness appeal after Mercedes 320 leaves A1067 and crashes into tree

A car hit a tree after leaving the A1067 at Morton on the Hill. Picture: Google Street Maps Archant

A car left the road and crashed into two telegraph poles and some fencing before hitting a tree.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident which happened on the A1067 at Morton On The Hill.

A dark blue Mercedes 320 was travelling on the Norwich-bound carriageway at about 11.50pm on Monday, March 11 when it happened.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the manner of driving of the vehicle before it left the road, or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Kate Wright at wrightk1@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or by contacting Acle Roads Policing on 101.