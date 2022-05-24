Who would run a mental health public inquiry? Here are two suggestions

Opinion

Big change is needed within mental health services for the people of Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: Getty Images

The case for some sort of public inquiry into the ongoing problems at our mental health trust is growing.

As I wrote in this column last week, too many have died where errors in their care from the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust have been highlighted, there are serious concerns over whether a two county trust is the best way forward and despite many changes at the top, nothing seems ever to improve.

This weekend the problems received national attention as the Sunday Mirror ran a hard-hitting piece highlighting all of the many problems this newspaper has sadly had to write about for many years.

Whilst I know a public inquiry would be expensive, when we are talking about people's lives being on the line, if done thoroughly and put in the right hands, it could be worth every penny.

The big question would be who is fit to carry out such an investigation?

Well, they may not thank me for saying this, but I'd like to put the names of two people I caught up with last week into the hat.

Norman Lamb, former North Norfolk MP and former health minister. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire - Credit: PA

They are former Norfolk police chief Simon Bailey, and Sir Norman Lamb, ex-North Norfolk MP and former care minister.

Both have years of experience in dealing with large and complex organisations, both have lots of experience around mental health and both have a great deal of care for doing what's best for Norfolk and its people.

Former Chief Constable Simon Bailey speaks at the Norfolk Safer Community Awards in 2019 - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

No doubt they'll be busy with a million other projects right now, but they have to at least be worth a call from our government?

And if not them - that's the level of calibre this task requires.

Norfolk continues to do its bit

I had the pleasure of catching up with Larysa and Bohdan Bobor last week, two of the Ukrainians who sought refuge in Norfolk thanks to the sterling work of Little Melton's Adam Hale-Sutton.

Regular readers will recall that Larysa's story of fleeing her home city, where she had been living in a basement for three weeks, was one of the first featured in my reports from Poland where a team were helping those fleeing Putin's bombs.

Two months on and I am pleased to report that Larysa and her 16-year-old son are settling in really well into life in Norfolk.

Larysa and Bohdan Bobor settle into life in Norfolk after seeking refuge from Ukraine - Credit: Archant

What's all the more pleasing is how the good people of this county are still stepping up to help them now they have arrived in the county.

After being given refuge by Lord and Lady Dannatt, Bohdan has now been given a place at Norwich School, where by all accounts he is settling in fantastically.

Meanwhile Larysa is learning English and building a close bond with the Dannatt's and many others she meets.

Bohdan told me he hoped to take a trip to the coast, so this weekend I'm pleased to report they headed up to Cromer for an afternoon in the sun and some fish and chips overlooking the sea.

...but there's also vital need here

The EDP has decided to throw its weight behind the latest Norfolk Community Foundation campaign titled Nourishing Norfolk.

As reported last week the aim is to attract enough funding to open 15 community supermarkets across the county to support around 5,000 of the most vulnerable households.

https://www.edp24.co.uk/news/nourishing-norfolk-launch-food-hubs-8982996

I am sure that once that target is reached, the final number of supermarkets opened will be much higher.

Of course, it goes without saying that such facilities should not be needed in this day and age. It's a sign of failure that they are.

However, the need is there and during 2022 it's likely many more people across Norfolk will fall into food poverty and such services will be desperately needed.

Do please support them if you can.

Donations can be made at www.norfolkfoundation.com/giving-and-philanthropy/back-our-key-initiatives/nourishing-norfolk/ , by calling 01603 623958 or by sending a cheque made payable to Norfolk Community Foundation (referencing ‘Nourishing Norfolk’ on the reverse) to Norfolk Community Foundation, 5th Floor St James Mill, Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN.



