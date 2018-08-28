New partnership aims to raise awareness of mental health issues

Lowestoft Town FC will welcome volunteers from the Lowestoft and Waveney Samaritans at their next home game as awareness of mental health issues is raised. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

A football club is launching a new initiative to help raise awareness of mental health issues.

Lowestoft Town FC has linked up with the Samaritans of Lowestoft and Waveney for a new partnership that is targeting men “who we know are not good when it comes to opening up about how they feel.”

Richard Walker, a director of the Lowestoft and Waveney Samaritans, contacted Mark Kemp, finance director at Lowestoft Town FC, with a view to raising awareness of mental health issues in the area.

Mr Walker said: “We hope that by working with Lowestoft Town FC we can prevent even just one suicide then it will be a worthwhile venture.”

Volunteers from the local Samaritans branch will be attending Lowestoft’s next home match versus Redditch on January 19 to hold a collection to raise much needed funds, and at the same time hand out cards with details about their work before the game, during half time and at the end of the game. The volunteers will stay for the match and cheer on the players, giving them their full support.

Mr Kemp said: “We are delighted to be working with such a valuable and worthwhile local organisation.

“The club is looking forward to welcoming the volunteers next Saturday and will continue to work with Lowestoft and Waveney Samaritans into the future.”