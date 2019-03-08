Woman who suffered with poor mental health hoping to improve town's wellbeing

Lauren Ephithite, a self-employed wellbeing advocate, hopes to improve mental health and wellbeing in the community after suffering with mental health for more than 10 years. Picture: Lauren Ephithite Archant

A woman who has suffered with mental health for years hopes to help the community by providing physical and mental health support.

Shirley Webb of Btransformed, a business aiming to build self-confidence will be showcasing her work at the event. Picture: Shirley Webb Shirley Webb of Btransformed, a business aiming to build self-confidence will be showcasing her work at the event. Picture: Shirley Webb

Lauren Ephithite from Watlington hopes to improve the wellbeing of others after struggling with her own mental health for more than 10 years.

The 31-year-old self-employed wellbeing advocate will be holding a health and wellbeing fair in Downham Market, along with other businesses, to show the community what support is available.

Miss Ephithite said: "I'm really passionate about improving mental health and wellbeing. We've got a great selection of local businesses and organisations and I hope that people will come along to see them.

"I am organising this event because I am really interested in doing what I can to improve mental health and wellbeing.

"I have struggled with my mental health for over 10 years but had never thought about it in relation to my physical health.

"Now, I am really passionate about all aspects of wellbeing and how they all impact on your overall happiness and health.

"I wanted to offer something different to a Mind, Body, Spirit Fair and encourage the community to find out what was available locally to help them with their health and wellbeing.

"If the event is a success I hope to repeat the fair in Downham as a regular event and repeat it in other towns."

The event is supporting local mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

Zena Penty, volunteer coordinator at the charity, said: "We are extremely grateful to Lauren for choosing to support us, I'm sure the fair will be really well supported and provide much needed awareness and information around wellbeing."

It will showcase support in the form of food, fitness, self-care and mental health.

Stalls include Wellbeing Norfolk, Glorious Food, Slimming World, Fitness Space gym and new business Downham Ladies Fitness.

Shirley Webb of Btransformed will also be showcasing her business, which aims to build self-confidence through colour and style.

The fair, which is free to attend, will be held at the Downham Market Town hall on Saturday, September 14 from 10am to 3pm.