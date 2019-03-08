Search

Group to host comedy night to celebrate the launch of Norwich Men's Institute

PUBLISHED: 11:11 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 02 October 2019

MensCraft, which run the Norwich Men's Shed are hosting a comedy night with John Ryan to celebrate the launch of the NR2 Men's Institute. Picture: MensCraft

Archant

You've heard of the Woman's Institute but did you know there is also a Men's Institute in Norwich?

The group has been set up by MensCraft, an organisation which provides a place for men to come together, talk, build friendships and develop skills.

Operating much like the WI, The NR2 Men's Institute offers members a program of talks on subjects as varied as how to brew beer to what's like to be taken hostage in Iraq.

Now, after a successful pilot season and to celebrate its official launch, the group is hosting a comedy night with Edinburgh Fringe regular John Ryan.

Titled 'Who'd want to be a man' the comedy night will take place on Wednesday, October 30 in the auditorium of The Forum Norwich. Tickets are £10 in advance.

The MI meets on the last Thursday of every month in the Norwich Wellbeing Centre in Chapelfield East.

