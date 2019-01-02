Sheringham Men’s Shed to get Tesco boost

The former St John Ambulance headquarters in Wyndham Street, Sheringham, which is being transformed into a 'Men's Shed' community venue. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A new Men’s Shed project in Sheringham is set to receive a cash boost of up to £4,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative, which awards grants from carrier bag sales in store.

Lighthouse Community Church hopes the community venue in the town’s former St John Ambulance headquarters in Wyndham Street will be open by March.

Customers can cast their vote for the project or two other schemes using a token given to them at the check-out at Tesco Sheringham and Tesco Express Mundesley during January and February.

The shed project will be somewhere for men of any age to meet, and project team member Peter Farley said: “With the sorry state of provision for those with mental health problems, the need for our services is even more acute. We hope to be fully operational from March and we will then be looking to put on sessions for women, as well.”