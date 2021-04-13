News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Services in West Norfolk to remember Prince Philip

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:36 PM April 13, 2021   
Duke of Edinburgh

Well-wishers examine the tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Special masses are being held across West Norfolk to remember the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday, April 9.  His funeral is being held at Windsor Great Chapel on Saturday.

It will begin with a national minute’s silence at 3pm, while the service will be preceded by a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A civic service will be held at King's Lynn Minster on Friday, April 16 (6pm).

West Norfolk council said it would be a ticketed event with limited numbers, for which places will be made available via the Eventbrite online portal.

The event will be streamed live to enable those unable to attend to watch at home.

The Minster will be open daily between 8am and 6pm for private prayer and lighting a candle in memory of Prince Philip.

Floral tributes can be placed in the churchyard to the left of the church door.



A Requiem Eucharist is being held at the Minster on Tuesday, April 13 (6.30pm).

There will be a Mass of Requiem at the church of Our Lady of Annunciation in London Road, Lynn, on Friday, April 16 (12pm).

There will also be a Mass of Requiem at All Saints Church, Hillington Square, Lynn on Saturday, April 17 (10am).

Numbers will be limited due to Covid-19 regulations.

Members of the public are asked to continue to follow the current government Covid guidance not to gather in crowds, and not to visit Royal residences to pay their respects.

There is an e-book of condolence on the Royal.uk website. Condolences can also be sent to the Civics Office, Town Hall, King’s Lynn, PE30 5DQ.
 

