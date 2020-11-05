Village remembrance service held on eve before second lockdown
PUBLISHED: 16:24 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 05 November 2020
Servicemen gathered at a Norfolk village to hold a remembrance service on the eve before the second national lockdown.
East Wretham Memorial Service took place on Wednesday, November 4, to commemorate the Czechoslovak and Polish airmen who were laid to rest in the commonwealth war graves plot at St. Ethelbert’s Church.
The Service, organised by the Thetford and District Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), takes place every year on the Wednesday prior to Remembrance Sunday.
RAF Honington was represented by Station Warrant Officer Mac Macdonald.
The airmen were from 311 (Czechoslovak) Squadron RAF that was formed at RAF Honington on July 29, 1940.
In September 1940 the Squadron moved to RAF East Wretham and overall flew 1,029 sorties over Nazi occupied Europe attacking 77 targets.
A total of 273 personnel lost their lives whilst serving with No 311 Sqn.
The ceremony was held in the station memorial garden and attended by Mr Opatrný, the deputy ambassador of the Czech Republic to London, defence attachés from the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic to London and personnel from the Czech Air Force, along with families of Czechoslovak veterans.
