Search

Advanced search

Village remembrance service held on eve before second lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:24 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 05 November 2020

East Wretham Memorial Service to commemorate the Czechoslovak and Polish airmen laid to rest in the Commonwealth War Graves Plot. Photo: Cpl Dave Blackburn

East Wretham Memorial Service to commemorate the Czechoslovak and Polish airmen laid to rest in the Commonwealth War Graves Plot. Photo: Cpl Dave Blackburn

© UK MOD Crown Copyright 2020. This image may be used for current news purposes only. It may not be used, reproduced or trans

Servicemen gathered at a Norfolk village to hold a remembrance service on the eve before the second national lockdown.

East Wretham Memorial Service to commemorate the Czechoslovak and Polish airmen laid to rest in the Commonwealth War Graves Plot. Photo: Cpl Dave BlackburnEast Wretham Memorial Service to commemorate the Czechoslovak and Polish airmen laid to rest in the Commonwealth War Graves Plot. Photo: Cpl Dave Blackburn

East Wretham Memorial Service took place on Wednesday, November 4, to commemorate the Czechoslovak and Polish airmen who were laid to rest in the commonwealth war graves plot at St. Ethelbert’s Church.

The Service, organised by the Thetford and District Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), takes place every year on the Wednesday prior to Remembrance Sunday.

RAF Honington was represented by Station Warrant Officer Mac Macdonald.

The airmen were from 311 (Czechoslovak) Squadron RAF that was formed at RAF Honington on July 29, 1940.

East Wretham Memorial Service to commemorate the Czechoslovak and Polish airmen laid to rest in the Commonwealth War Graves Plot. Photo: Cpl Dave BlackburnEast Wretham Memorial Service to commemorate the Czechoslovak and Polish airmen laid to rest in the Commonwealth War Graves Plot. Photo: Cpl Dave Blackburn

In September 1940 the Squadron moved to RAF East Wretham and overall flew 1,029 sorties over Nazi occupied Europe attacking 77 targets.

A total of 273 personnel lost their lives whilst serving with No 311 Sqn.

The ceremony was held in the station memorial garden and attended by Mr Opatrný, the deputy ambassador of the Czech Republic to London, defence attachés from the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic to London and personnel from the Czech Air Force, along with families of Czechoslovak veterans.

East Wretham Memorial Service to commemorate the Czechoslovak and Polish airmen laid to rest in the Commonwealth War Graves Plot. Photo: Cpl Dave BlackburnEast Wretham Memorial Service to commemorate the Czechoslovak and Polish airmen laid to rest in the Commonwealth War Graves Plot. Photo: Cpl Dave Blackburn

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Family’s tribute to grandma, 95, after taking her out of care home for final weeks of ‘joy’

Anna Perrott has paid tribute to her grandmother Rita Perrott, who the family took out of her care home during lockdown to care for her at home. Picture: Anna Perrott

Emergency services called and people evacuated from homes in Dereham

Emergency services were called to Becclesgate in Dereham on Thursday following reports of a large gas leak. Picture: Heidi-Marie Cocks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

More than 100 patients in hospital with Covid-19 as coronavirus rates climb

There are now 107 people with Covid-19 in Norfolk and Waveneys hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Woman pulled from river by three men after trying to save dog

Jane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, pictured with her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lockdown rules limit Norwich Cathedral worship to private prayers

The Nave in Norwich Cathedral where services have been replaced by individual prayer and reflection during lockdown. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith