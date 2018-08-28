Memorial service held for airman who died in Christmas Day motorcycle crash

Airman 1st Class Michael Mahony who died in a crash near the Fiveways Roundabout in Suffolk. Picture: Courtesy Photo Archant

A memorial service has been held in honour of Airman Michael Mahony, who died on Boxing Day following a motorcycle crash on Christmas Day.

Michael Mahony, who was an Airman First Class with the US Air Force on RAF Lakenheath, was 22.

He was assigned to the 48th Maintenance Group, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron on the base as part of the 48th Fighter Wing.

The memorial took place on Friday, December 28, at 10am on the base, with all members of the Liberty Wing invited to attend.

Mr Mahony was involved in a collision on the A11 at Barton Mills just before 5.30pm on Christmas Day after a blue Kawasaki motorbike hit the central reservation at the junction with Newmarket Road.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition but sadly died on Boxing Day.

Col. John Kent, 48th Fighter Wing vice commander, said: “The Liberty Wing is deeply saddened by the loss of Michael. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”