Fans, friends and family set to say farewell to a Norwich City legend

Fans are giving Duncan Forbes a heartfelt send off today. Picture: Archant Library Archant © 2008

Fans are preparing to give Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes a heroic send-off today.

A public memorial service is being held at Carrow Road to celebrate the life of the former Canaries striker this morning.

Taking place pitchside at the club, the funeral service is open to members of the public and will start at 11am with seating available in the lower tier of the Barclay End stand.

Guests are asked to take their seats by 10.45am in time for the service, which is scheduled to last around 45 minutes, and are encouraged to wear scarves in memory of the iconic former captain.

Following the service, the cortege will leave Carrow Road and the Russell Allison Lounge will open at around midday for refreshments.

Club joint-majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones will be in attendance along with members of his family and former teammates and colleagues.

The Forbes family have asked that any donations are gifted to Alzheimer's Research UK and they can be made at the service or through Allcock Family Funeral Service.

Fans wishing to pay their respects are asked to register their interest in attending via a form on the football club's website. Mourners are also advised that no parking will be available at Carrow Road.

Mr Forbes died on Wednesday, October 23 at the age of 78 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He had been receiving treatment for Alzheimer's disease since 2007 and moved into a care home in Heartsease in 2013.

In his thirteen-year career as a player, Mr Forbes made 357 appearances, scored 12 goals and was captain of the Norwich team that won promotion to the first division for the first time in 1972.

Forbes was named Player of the Season in 1970, captained City to the old Second Division title and was also skipper in the League Cup final defeats of 1973 and 1975.

He notched up 33 years in total at the club, and later worked with the commercial staff where he organised trips to away matches as head of Club Canary.

In 1988 he became chief scout, a post he held until his retirement in 2001.

To donate www.memorygiving.com/duncanscottforbes

See Saturday's paper for a report and pictures from the service.