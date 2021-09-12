Gallery
Children and adults race in memory of snowsports club stalwart
- Credit: Jessica Coppins
Friends, family and pupils of a popular volunteer ski instructor who died this year celebrated his life by doing what he loved the most - taking to the slopes.
David Beckett, 60, from Framingham Earl, who was an instructor for over 15 years at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse, died at his home from a heart attack in February this year.
To mark his legacy, around 100 children and adults competed in a variety of races at the sports hub, which attracts people from across Norfolk, on Sunday, September 12.
Paying tribute to her husband of nearly 40 years, Ann Beckett, 61, said: "He loved the club because it was inclusive. It is like a big family.
"He got involved in every aspect of the club and loved seeing people achieve.
"David was a perfectionist and never gave up. He put everything into life and was very caring.
"He was a big person and everyone he met thought a lot about him."
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home
- 2 Near-miss for Norfolk couple as large bolt smashes through windscreen
- 3 Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations
- 4 The 38 best places to eat in Norfolk according to local foodies
- 5 'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages
- 6 Road closed both directions following accident on A1065
- 7 Delivery grazing board and platter business started by Norfolk teen
- 8 No action to be taken against bus driver over fatal Norwich crash
- 9 Road closed after crash on NDR causes delays
- 10 Norwich butcher called 'murderer' welcomes protestor's shop ban
The 60-year-old, who was vice chairman at the time of his death, was a development engineer for Norwich firm Syfer Technology until April 2019, when he retired.
He apparently "caught the bug" of skiing in 1990 after a family friend bought him, his wife, and two young sons at the time, a set of lessons.
After training as an instructor he taught children from the age of six up to adults.
He was particularly passionate about teaching children with disabilities who take part in adaptive sessions.
The love of skiing has continued in his family through his sons and one of his three grandchildren.
Mrs Beckett added: "This is the first big event we've had at the club since lockdown and it is nice to remember David. He would have loved this. It is reassuring that his life wasn't in vain because he died early."
His ashes are buried in Trowse Cemetery close to the club, race entry fees will go towards adaptive equipment and his name will be put towards an annual award for outstanding young club members.
Leah Fogg, office manager of the club, said: "David was a hugely influential figure."
Chairman Richard Oliver said: "He was a good egg. He always wanted to share his skills."