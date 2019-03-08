Charity football match in memory of teenager

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown. Photo: Mearl Brown Mearl Brown

Friends and family of a teenager who suffered with mental health problems are raising money in a memorial football match.

Nyall Brown, from Cromer, died on May 22, 2018.

His medical cause of death was given as hanging.

An inquest heard how the "funny" and "mischievous" Mr Brown had struggled with his mental health for a number of months.

A 90-minute memorial football match in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance and mental health charity Mind is happening at 1pm on Saturday, September 7, at Cromer's Cabbell Park.

It has been organised by Ezekiel Downes, 20, from Lynewood Road in Cromer, who was a friend of Mr Brown.

He said: "Last year we thought it would be lovely to have a match in memory of Nyall because he loved football. We thought we could make it an annual event. It is amazing. It brings everyone together. Hopefully it will be a special day."