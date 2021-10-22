Memorial event held to mark 128th anniversary of Maharajah's death
- Credit: Anglo Punjab Heritage Foundation
A memorial was held to mark the 128th anniversary of the death of Maharaja Duleep Singh - the last Emperor of the Punjab.
Local officials and representatives of the Punjabi community paid their respects to the last ruler of the Sikh Empire at a wreath laying ceremony at St Andrew and St Patrick's Church in Elveden on October 22.
Maharajah Duleep Singh bought the Elveden Estate in 1863, where he lived for more than 20 years.
The event, organised by the Anglo Punjab Heritage Foundation and Sikh historian and author Peter Bance, was attended by mayor of Thetford Mike Brindle, Major Daljinder Singh Virdee of the British Armed Forces, Captain J Sohal of the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation, chairman of Breckland Council Roy Brame and members of other Sikh groups.
A service was also held at the church, conducted by rev Paul Tamms, and a Sikh prayer was recited by Giani Baldev Singh of Norwich Gurdwara.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Bance reflected on the "difficult time" over the past 18 months, adding that the memorial service was an opportunity to reflect and remember those who had lost their lives during the pandemic.
A reception was later held at the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford.
