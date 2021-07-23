Inquest adjourned into death of woman who died during cosmetic operation

Published: 10:18 AM July 23, 2021

An inquest into the death of a 31-year-old who died during a cosmetic operation in Turkey has been adjourned again.

Melissa Kerr, from Gorleston, died after complications during the surgery in Istanbul on November 19, 2019.

A pre-inquest review was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich, on Friday, July 23, where assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said investigations were ongoing into her death, with the hearing not ready to proceed.

A further review has been scheduled for October 21, where it is hoped a date for the full hearing can be set.

The inquest was opened on February 14, 2020, which heard Ms Kerr was on holiday when she underwent a gluteal augmentation at the Private Medicana Haznedar Hospital.

The medical cause of death was given as pulmonary thromboembolism and fat embolism as a result of the elective cosmetic surgery.