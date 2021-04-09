Council puts former public toilets on seafront up for rent

Published: 3:38 PM April 9, 2021

North Norfolk District Council has made the former Melbourne Slope toilets on Cromer promenade available for lease. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Would you spend a penny for a former loo with a view? Then an opportunity to lease an old toilet block on Cromer seafront could be the opportunity you've been waiting for.

North Norfolk District Council has made the former Melbourne Slope public toilets on Cromer promenade available for lease.

The early 20th-century single-storey brick building looks out onto the promenade and is less than five minutes walk from the Cromer's famous pier and town centre.

Aside from its prime location, the former toilet block boasts an attractive double arch and wide openings onto the promenade and has a water and electricity supply.

The toilets were retired in 2017 when they were replaced by newer facilities on the promenade, since then they have sat vacant.

Built of brick, with a concrete floor and shuttered concrete roof, the 865 sq ft building is being let in its current state, subject to any refurbishment works agreed with the tenant.

NNDC has said it believes the unlisted building is in "good structural condition" but does require investment. It has said a lease would be negotiated based on the level of investment and proposed use of the building, with the local authority, prepared to offer a 20-year lease.

A spokesperson for NNDC said the council had chosen to make the building available for lease as it was felt the building would be "better used as commercial premises" for a new or existing business which could bring "new employment and amenities to the seafront."

The council said it had already received interest in the building from existing local operators and from further afield.

Any tenant who decides to take on the old toilet block could draw inspiration from Nick Willan, who converted a former Victorian public toilet block on the seafront in Sheringham into a holiday home, bringing a very literal meaning to the phrase a loo with a view.

While in London, a number of former public toilet blocks have been repurposed into pubs and bars.

Anyone interested in taking on the premises should contact the NNDC's estate team via estate@north-norfolk.gov.uk before May 3.







