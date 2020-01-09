'Celebrities and royals don't mix': your reaction to Harry and Meghan's bombshell

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas. PA Wire/PA Images

Following the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to "step back" as senior members of the Royal Family, many have turned to social media to express their opinions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry and Meghan said in a statement that they would work to become financially independent, while continuing to "fully support" the Queen.

The move follows weeks of speculation about their future after they took an extended break from royal duties over the festive period, following an emotional appearance in a documentary.

Many people commenting on this newspaper's Facebook page speculated that Meghan was the driving force behind the couple's decision to step back.

Lorna Fishpoole wrote: "She shouldn't have agreed to marry him in the first place if she didn't like the life it brought her."

Norma MacHaye said: "I'm absolutely appalled. I understand they are having difficulties but this is a petulant way of dealing with it. There are ways and means and this isn't it. Off you go and don't come back."

James Savage said: "I wouldn't have a problem with this if they hadn't agreed for the tax payer to pay £30+ million for their wedding and millions more refurbishing their home."

Mark Newstead said: "Here's a hint, if you don't want to be part of a Royal family, don't marry into one..."

Emma Elizabeth Aqué added: "The only thing that makes me sad is the bond between the brothers seems to not be as strong as it once was."

Stephen Peart said: "They let the Queen and family down, should be ashamed of themselves."

And John Burgess added: "Can't have your cake and eat it."

Despite the negativity, many others offered their support for the Duke and Duchess, saying that if they wanted to live and work independently, they should have the right to do so without facing pressure and dispute from the public.

Lisa N Charles said: "Good to see them taking control of their lives as to what is right for them."

Janet Hill said: "Harry is a grown man who can make his own decisions. Priorities change when you start a family and they just want to live a life that suits them like we all do."

Anna Pomorska said: "Go Meghan! Love it, the world is changing."

You may also want to watch:

Wayne Dack said: "They are human like the rest of us. Good on them I say."

Janice Griffiths said: "They are entitled to lead their lives as they wish and lucky enough to have the financial resources to do so."

Oliver John Ward said: "If my job meant my wife and child were exposed to both sly and really apparent racial abuse I'd quit too, even if my nan was my boss."

Hayley Bargewell said: "I don't blame them for wanting out and wanting a normal like for their child. And let's face it it's not all down to Meghan because Harry has never been your typical royal! He's probably wanted this for a long time."

And Gina Freeman added: "I wish they all the best and don't blame them one bit."