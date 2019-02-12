Search

Student’s winning design chosen for BBC Children in Need’s official T-shirts

PUBLISHED: 18:08 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 07 March 2019

Megan Grinham�s design was picked from hundreds of entries from around the country as part of a competition organised by the Graduate Fashion Foundation. Photo: Denisa Ilie

A Norwich fashion student has won a competition to design the official T-shirt for this year’s BBC Children in Need campaign.

Megan Grinham’s design was picked from hundreds of entries from around the country as part of a competition organised by the Graduate Fashion Foundation.

The 21-year-old, who is in her final year at the Norwich University of the Arts (NUA), will now work with the team at George at Asda to refine her design before it goes to production.

Ms Grinham, originally from Colchester, said: “BBC Children in Need is an amazing charity and I believe my design demonstrates the sheer amount of people they help.”

Her winning design will remain a closely guarded secret until it is officially unveiled later this year.

It will then go on sale in Asda stores across the country, with proceeds going towards Children in Need.

George at Asda and the Graduate Fashion Foundation team visited NUA’s fashion studios on Thursday to break the news to Ms Grinham.

They were also joined by the BBC Children in Need mascot Pudsey Bear.

Ms Grinham’s prize includes a two-week paid internship at George’s head office, a photo shoot and an invitation to attend the Children in Need appeal show in November.

Her official design, which will be used throughout BBC Children in Need’s 2019 campaign, will also be featured at the graduate fashion week gala show on June 5.

Martyn Roberts, managing director at Graduate Fashion Foundation, said: “We congratulate Megan and look forward to showcasing the winning design at graduate fashion week in June.”

Kate Farley, course leader for fashion and textiles at NUA, said: “We’re delighted that Megan has created the winning design.

“She’s a talented student who cares about people and the environment. She’ll be thrilled to see people wearing her design in support of such a great cause.”

