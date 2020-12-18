Norfolk-born activist and Noel Gallagher's ex is menopause ambassador for hospital

Published: 2:39 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 2:58 PM December 18, 2020

Meg Mathews, who has been appointed menopause ambassador at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Meg Mathews

A Britpop icon turned activist and entrepreneur has become the menopause ambassador for a Norfolk hospital.

Meg Mathews has been recruited by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as part of a programme to support and educate staff about the change.

She will be working closely chief executive Caroline Shaw and Head of staff engagement Amanda-Jane Weir.

Mrs Weir said: “The hospital feel incredibly honoured to be working with Meg and promoting her passion of female health. We’ll be working together to provide local and national awareness on how the menopause affects staff and the families of those working in the NHS, as well as implementing our own specialist services, training and awareness for both staff and patients.

“We look forward to a very progressive 2021 as continue to develop a robust health and wellbeing programme for our staff.”

Ms Mathews, 54, who went to school in Norwich and whose parents still live in north Norfolk, was married to Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher for four years until the couple divorced in 2001.

Since then she has worked in PR and interior design, designed vegan handbags and in 2018 launched Meg's Menopause - a website to empower women through frank discussions around the menopause. She also launched a range of menopause personal care products.

Her first book The New Hot: Taking on the Menopause with Attitude and Style, was published in 2020,and has become a sell-out success.

She has become a spokeswoman on the subject, appearing on international TV shows and leading talks at organisations such as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, BBC, and John Lewis and Partners.

Having used her own menopause as a time to reassess and reset, Meg’s message surrounding it is one of reinvention. Encouraging women to embrace this new chapter of their lives, her goal is to educate and inspire, whilst breaking taboos with the support of medical professionals and offering tips to help women take control of their lives.