Meet the wild camper sleeping his way across Norfolk this autumn

A wild camper who has amassed tens of thousands of followers on YouTube is getting ready to embark on his latest adventure around the county.

Craig Welsh, a former serviceman, has been putting his bush crafting skills to the test to help spread positivity and showcase the benefits of being in the great outdoors.

The veteran sniper, of Ixworth, near Bury St Edmunds in West Suffolk, has left no stone unturned on his travels.

He has spent the night in locations including an artillery sea fort and a roundabout, which happened to be next to a police station, as well as surviving the night in a thunderstorm.

The 29-year-old, who has retrained as an electrical maintenance engineer, explained the motivation behind what he does.

He said: “Doing wild camping, bushcraft, and film making has really helped me with my mental health. It is basically why I do what I do – and all year round too.

“When I returned from two tours of Afghanistan, I was diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It came after a close friend I served with took his own life.

“So, I turned to nature to help my mental health and I’m now currently running a YouTube channel – East Anglian Bushcraft – and I’m hoping I can help others with similar issues.”

Last December, Mr Welsh walked the length of East Anglia to raise money for Veterans at Ease, a military mental health charity committed to helping veterans, reservists, serving military personnel and their families.

He raised more than £5,000.

Next month, he is walking the length of the 49-mile Peddars Way, which starts in Suffolk, before reaching Cromer on the north Norfolk coast and heading south along the coast to Felixstowe. He will be wild camping all the way.

He added: “It’s been so beneficial to me and hope it inspires others too.”

Find out more about Veterans at Ease at www.veteransatease.org or to donate to Mr Welsh’s fundraiser email eastanglianbushcraft@gmail.com

Follow East Anglian Bushcraft on Instagram or YouTube.





A GUIDE TO WILD CAMPING

A growing trend among the adventurous, wild camping involves setting up camp outside of a campsite or caravan park and sleeping in a tent in the wilderness.

In most of England, campers have no legal rights so check before you camp or get the landowner's permission.

The golden rule of wild camping: arrive late and leave early - leaving no trace.

Plan arriving at your chosen location late in the day to avoid disturbing others and leave early before other walkers are out and about

It may be possible to stay more than one night in some areas, but try to limit your stay to reduce impact on the local environment.

To minimise the chance of disturbing wildlife by camping in a small group and reduce noise and light where possible.











