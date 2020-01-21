Search

Meet the 15 pregnant ewes that have just arrived at Wroxham Barns

PUBLISHED: 17:35 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 21 January 2020

Newly arrived pregnant ewes at Wroxham Barns, some are expecting twins, and some triplets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newly arrived pregnant ewes at Wroxham Barns, some are expecting twins, and some triplets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Are ewe ready for action?

General manager, Ben Marshall, with the newly arrived pregnant ewes at Wroxham Barns, some are expecting twins, and some triplets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGeneral manager, Ben Marshall, with the newly arrived pregnant ewes at Wroxham Barns, some are expecting twins, and some triplets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fifteen pregnant sheep certainly are, having arrived at Wroxham Barns in time for its lambing festival.

The ewes, a mix of romney and Dorset horns, made the five-and-a-half-hour trip from the Cotswolds to Norfolk on Tuesday, January 14.

They are carrying between one and three lambs each and are all due to give birth between February 15 and 23.

Ben Marshall, general manager at Wroxham Barns, said: "We got a different breed of sheep this time around, which will make for very cute lambs.

Newly arrived pregnant ewes at Wroxham Barns, some are expecting twins, and some triplets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNewly arrived pregnant ewes at Wroxham Barns, some are expecting twins, and some triplets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We feel it is so important to show and teach children about the miracle of life and over our lambing live event families will be able to watch lambs giving birth if they are here at the right time.

"It shouldn't be anything too gory and our team will be at the maternity barn to answer any questions."

For more information about Lambing Live visit: www.wroxhambarns.co.uk/explore/events/

