Homelessness charity St Martins has reached its landmark 50th anniversary this year. But who are the people St Martins helps? Meet some of those whose lives have changed since getting involved with the charity.

Simon

Norwich-born Simon is supported by St Martins. He was sleeping rough outside Santander in the city before the Pathways team offered him accommodation at the Somewhere Safe to Stay Hub on Recorder Road and also at Bishopbridge House.

Simon now has a one-bedroom flat in Heartsease, which is his long-term home. St Martins support worker Becky helps Simon with things he finds challenging, such as attending medical appointments and paying his bills.

He said: “My flat is amazing. I’ve even planted a garden. I know all the market people so I can get good bargains. I bought a nice lily for my back garden and I want to get a hanging basket for my fuchsias.”

A self-confessed eccentric, Simon collects hats and guitars, including his beloved Gretsch guitar. His greatest passion is music; he loves festivals and he regularly busks on St Stephen’s street with his friend George.

Simon is 66 and has travelled all over the world. He was living in Germany when the Berlin wall came down in 1989.

Cooking is another interest of Simon’s. “I’ve always been able to cook – I love it,” he said. “The thing I like the most to cook is pheasant or venison. Last Christmas I had a lovely plucked pheasant and a load of venison and pork sausages from Pickerings on the market. I cooked them to perfection!”

Sue loves Disney - and her flat at St Martins’ Webster Court - Credit: St Martins

Sue

Several years ago, Sue found herself homeless; she was rough sleeping on and off in Norwich and struggled with her drinking. Sue discovered one of St Martins’ services – Webster Court, which provides housing and care for vulnerable people aged over 50 who have experienced homelessness.

Sue now has a downstairs flat at Webster Court, which she has decorated beautifully with all of the things that make her happy, including a whole family of Disney stuffed toys, trinkets and films. Sue loves films, especially Disney, and has the most impressive collections which make her flat look truly magical and colourful.

She loves her flat, which backs on to Webster Court garden. Its big living room windows mean she can enjoy watching the birds, plus extremely cheeky squirrels that have been known to try and get into her flat through the window!

When Sue isn’t at home she is out and about with friends or her mum. She enjoys going to a carvery with a friend who also resides at Webster Court, they like to make it a regular thing and try to go once a fortnight. Sue has made lots of friends by attending several groups run by St Martins, including an art club, gardening club and coffee mornings.

Sue also loves clothes and shoe shopping. Her favourite shop is Primark because they do lots of clothes with Disney characters on them.

Sue said: “They do my laundry here, issue me my tablets and I have a key worker who checks on me every day. I have been here four years now and I feel so settled in and comfortable.

“My advice for anyone homeless is don’t give up, there is always hope. I am now three years dry. If you are thinking of getting help from St Martins, just do it. Not everyone is suited, of course, but give it a try. I love it here, I really do, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Mark

Mark gave up his flat in Mile Cross when his dad became ill in order to go and help him. “Me and my dad don’t really get on, so when he got better I got kicked out, started sofa surfing and it got harder and harder, so I ended up on the streets,” explained Mark.

After sleeping rough for six months, Mark discovered St Martins when visiting the Pottergate ARC drop-in centre. He was accepted into Bishopbridge House hostel, where he stayed for 18 months before moving to a move-on flat. He now lives at St Martins Dibden Road hostel.

“One of the support workers, Kim, at Dibden Road, brought up volunteering at St Martins’ charity shop at Anglia Square and I thought I would give it a go. I volunteered for six weeks and then I applied for an apprenticeship position,” said Mark.

“The apprenticeship allows me to get paid whilst also gaining a Level 2 Diploma in Retail. I work 16 hours on the shop floor and I am allocated study time too.

“A typical day at the shop is very busy. We do very well! No day is the same, we meet lots of different kinds of people. The shop has vouchers that are given out to people using St Martins services, which allows them to come into the shop and get two free outfits and a bag of toiletries.

“I bring my experience with homelessness into play when helping people with vouchers to find what they need and want. I am able to give something back to St Martins. They have helped me out a lot, so it’s nice to give something back.”

Making a difference

St Martins offers lots of different services. Here we meet some of the people that use these services and find out how they help.

Simon is a member of the Bridges drop-in group, which has helped improve his confidence enough that he has joined a band - Credit: Roj Whitelock

Simon

Simon has been a member of Bridges, a drop-in group to help people with severe and enduring mental health needs, since 1994. The service has been run by St Martins since 2018.

He says the service has helped him to improve his self-confidence over the years. Being a member helped him to get back onto his feet and provided a space where he can pursue his interest in music.

Since joining Bridges, he has joined a band, attended day trips out, and formed lifelong friendships with people who make him feel comfortable and ease his anxiety.

Dave volunteers at Under 1 Roof, St Martins learning and development centre - Credit: Roj Whitelock

Dave

Dave has been in and out of hostels for many years, including Bishopbridge House. After struggling with his mental health, he found himself ‘stuck in a rabbit hole’ and no longer using St Martins’ services.

He decided he needed a purpose and chose to volunteer at Under 1 Roof, the charity’s learning and development centre, which has helped him significantly. He has formed numerous relationships and feels part of a great team.

Mark is a resident at Highwater House and regularly visits Under 1 Roof - Credit: Roj Whitelock

Mark

Mark had used a range of St Martins’ services before he was admitted into Hellesdon Hospital for a short while. They transferred him to Highwater House, where he has been a resident for over four years and regularly visits Under 1 Roof.

Here he has the facilities to enhance his creative writing skills and collate his poetry pieces into his very own book, all while having a chat over a cup of tea with other people using the centre.

John says St Martins is a charity which helps you through the good, the bad and the ugly - Credit: Roj Whitelock

John

John has described St Martins as an organisation which helps you through the good, the bad and the ugly. It has supported him while enabling him to do a range of new activities and form lots of friendships with people in a kind environment.

He particularly favoured boxercise, which led to a white collar boxing career in his fifties!

Dave attends the St Martins art group on Fridays - Credit: Roj Whitelock

Dave

Dave is thankful to St Martins for helping him with personal care after becoming disabled and this care and support has contributed massively to a positive mental wellbeing.

The charity also provide a safe space for him to express himself in creative ways and gave an excuse to have coffee with friends at art group on Fridays.

Rupert enjoys St Martins' art and the mindfulness sessions, which help with his tinnitus - Credit: Roj Whitelock

Rupert

Rupert says that St Martins has helped so much with his self-confidence, self-control and being able to meet with others. Rupert really enjoys his art and the mindfulness sessions help with his tinnitus.

For more information about St Martins, view the 50th anniversary supplement.