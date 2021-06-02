News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Meet the Norfolk YouTuber with an audience of 300,000

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 8:25 AM June 2, 2021   
Matthew Park

On his YouTube channel, 'Cookie Cutter', Matthew Park commands an audience of more than 300,000 people. Here, he is pictured with a plush toy he designed as an item of merchandise. - Credit: Submitted

With the pandemic putting paid to many young people’s plans over the last year, one young Norfolk resident found his audience of online followers grew tenfold. 

Matthew Park, 19, lives in Dereham and runs Cookie Cutter - a YouTube channel with 312,000 subscribers. 

On the channel, Mr Park creates videos about Roblox - an online gaming platform popular with young children. 

Creating the channel at the age of 13, Mr Park had even created previous channels aged just 11 or 12, and said Cookie Cutter’s success had “snowballed” in the last couple of years. 

“In 2014, [the channel] really wasn’t doing well, it was getting 10 views per video maybe, if I was lucky - it was mainly just my friends watching and the occasional random person,” said Mr Park. 

Matthew Park's YouTube channel, 'Cookie Cutter'

Mr Park currently has an audience of 312,000 subscribers, and his channel has grown tenfold in the last two years. - Credit: YouTube

You may also want to watch:

“In the last two years, I’ve grown more popular. Two years ago, I had 30,000 subscribers, and since then, it’s kind of snowballed. This time last year, I’d just hit 100,000,” he added.

An alumnus of Dereham Sixth Form College, Mr Park said he saw “a gap in the market” for videos about Roblox.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
  2. 2 Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell
  3. 3 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam
  1. 4 Lorry driver caught carrying 18 tonnes of unsecured concrete blocks
  2. 5 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
  3. 6 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
  4. 7 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
  5. 8 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
  6. 9 King's Lynn Town footballer faces drug dealing charge
  7. 10 Senior City Hall officer handed £150,000 redundancy package

Mr Park said running the channel was “pretty much” a full-time job, earning him “a good wage”.

“I’m constantly thinking of what I can do [for videos], because you have to watch what your competitors are doing... to try and do something similar, or try and make something new,” he said. 

A design student at Norwich University of the Arts, Mr Park said his graphic skills had helped him create appealing thumbnails for his videos, and he recently released a plush toy he designed as a merchandise item.

Matthew Park 'Cookie Cutter' YouTube channel

Mr Park said running the channel was “pretty much” a full-time job, earning him “a good wage”. - Credit: YouTube

“The best thing [about being a YouTuber] is you can work your own hours,” he said.

“You can be creative and have fun with what you do. I can schedule videos, and then I’m done for the week.”

Protecting the copyright of his videos and receiving hateful messages was a downside Mr Park pointed to however.

“I don’t really mind them, because I’m kind of used to it by now,” he said. 

“I’m not really fussed if someone says something, but I’m sure some people would be,” he added.

People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jamie Oliver has headed to the Norfolk Broads for a birthday getaway. 

Video

Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A screenshot from the video of the hot air balloon over the NDR.

Video

Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
The scene where a car smashed into Aubrey Eke's home in Holt.

Norfolk Live

'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Janet and Peter Walker, 74 and 75,

Investigations

'One drug dealer died, another moved in': Couple fearful in their home

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus