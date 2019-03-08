Great-great-great grandmother? Meet the family with SIX generations

Meet the Norfolk family with six generations. Picture: Jodie Ward Archant

Six of the best - and one in a million? A Norfolk family could be one of just a few in England with six generations.

Ivy Nunn, 103, meeting her great-great-great-granddaughter Isla Ward for the first time. Picture: Jodie Ward Ivy Nunn, 103, meeting her great-great-great-granddaughter Isla Ward for the first time. Picture: Jodie Ward

Spanning more than a century and boasting numbers in the mid 40s, Jodie Ward's family, who all live in Norfolk is a big one.

And thanks to the addition of Isla Ward, who was born on September 21, it now also spans six generations.

Jodie Ward, 41, Isla's grandmother, said: "I was quite shocked when my auntie told me we might be one of the only [six generation] families in the UK. It's quite an achievement."

Ms Ward said when she first showed Ivy Nunn, 103, the oldest member of the family a picture of her great-great-great-granddaughter she was delighted: "She was absolutely beaming from ear to ear.

A cutting form 1996 showing Ivy Nunn then 80, with her great-great-grandson Reece. Picture: Archant A cutting form 1996 showing Ivy Nunn then 80, with her great-great-grandson Reece. Picture: Archant

"The family home is in Diss, my great-great-grandfather was a game keeper so the cottage has passed through the generations and we all have childhood memories there.

"We try and see each other as much as we can and we do try to have big family get togethers around my [great grandmother's] birthday. There are lots of us at Christmas."

Introducing his daughter to her great-great-great-grandmother for the first time on Friday afternoon, Reece Ward, 24, who lives in Hethersett, said: "It was a special moment, it was nice. She's going to live a completely different life to her, it's a bit weird."

Shirley Ward, 82, Mrs Nunn's daughter and mother of Cathy, 60, said seeing her mother with her three-times great-granddaughter had been a very nice.

She said: "I don't think Ivy ever thought about being a great-grandmother or even expected it."

She said the secret to the families longevity lay in a determination to do their own thing, she said: "My mother always said [the secret is] do what you want and what you like and we always have.

"If it's eating or drinking we do what we want and it certainly seems to be working."

The Guinness World Record for the most generations of one family to be alive is seven and was achieved by a family from the United States of America in 1989.