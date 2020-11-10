‘Dazzled by Dale Gordon’: the Ivy League professor collecting Norwich City stickers in USA

Princeton University professor Andy Reynolds with his two Norwich City sticker albums. Picture: Andy Reynolds Andy Reynolds

They are preparing to fly off the shelves from Monday, but one edition of the brand new Norwich City sticker book has already flown across the Atlantic.

Andy Reynolds, a professor of politics at Princeton University, has become one of the first people to get his hands on the second edition of the sticker book - despite living in Princeton, New Jersey in the USA.

An avid Norwich City fan from his days studying at the University of East Anglia, Prof Reynolds, 53, was eager to swoop for a new album as soon as they became available to pre-order and already has his copy ready - despite the 3,534-mile distance between his home and Norwich.

Prof Reynolds grew up in London supporting Crystal Palace, but said he “saw the error of his ways” while studying at the UEA between 1985 and 1988 and has been yellow and green through and through since then.

He said: “I grew up going to Palace because I lived so close by, but when I came to the UEA I fell in love with Norwich after being dazzled by Dale Gordon, who was my hero. Now I’ve forced my love of the Canaries onto my five children and they’re probably the only little American kids that now run around in Norwich City kits.

“I was always a big fan of Robert Fleck too and Justin Fashanu is such an icon too.”

Prof Reynolds and his three youngest children, 13-year-old Cecelia, 11-year-old Tess and six-year-old Owen, came within around 20 stickers of completing the last set - but thankfully they were able to find his three favourite players in the 100 or so packs he had sent across the Atlantic.

He said: “I told them there was a big prize for whoever found Flecky, Justin and Flash Gordon - as I always used to call him.

“We ordered around 100 packs to be sent at once and we would then ration them out so we didn’t open them all at once. I can’t wait to get collecting again - and I’ll definitely be looking out for the Dale Gordon shiny.”

The books and sticker packs are available now to pre-order at PinkUnShop.co.uk before landing on shelves at independent newsagents from Monday.

