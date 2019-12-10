Introducing Norwich's new boy bishop

The idea behind bringing back the medieval custom of Boy Bishop to Norwich Cathedral is to highlight the importance of children.

The Boy Bishop for Norwich has been revealed.

The custom of Boy Bishop was widespread in the Middle Ages, when the Bishop of the Diocese would symbolically stand to one side on St Nicholas Day and allow a boy to take his place.

Daniel Neville, a chorister at Norwich Cathedral, has been chosen by his fellow choristers to become Boy Bishop of Norwich 2019.

He took on the new role at a special evensong service to celebrate St Nicholas, the patron saint of Children, at Norwich Cathedral on Friday December, 6.

Daniel said: "The care of this planet falls upon all members of humanity - young and old; but not all of us have voices that are heard. For those of us who are young, it is very difficult to know who is telling us the truth, or whether our voice is heard.

Reviving a custom from the Middle Ages, Daniel Neville was chosen by his fellow choristers to take on the role.

"As Christmas draws nearer and with an election in sight, may we unwrap the present of truth that seems so hard to unwrap and when we have discovered it may we treasure it for the good of all."

Norwich Cathedral has revived the medieval tradition of boy bishops to highlight the importance of children.