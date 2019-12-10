Search

Advanced search

Introducing Norwich's new boy bishop

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 10 December 2019

The idea behind bringing back the medieval custom of Boy Bishop to Norwich Cathedral is to highlight the importance of children. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

The idea behind bringing back the medieval custom of Boy Bishop to Norwich Cathedral is to highlight the importance of children. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Norwich Cathedral © 2019

The Boy Bishop for Norwich has been revealed.

The custom of Boy Bishop was widespread in the Middle Ages, when the Bishop of the Diocese would symbolically stand to one side on St Nicholas Day and allow a boy to take his place. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill SmithThe custom of Boy Bishop was widespread in the Middle Ages, when the Bishop of the Diocese would symbolically stand to one side on St Nicholas Day and allow a boy to take his place. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Daniel Neville, a chorister at Norwich Cathedral, has been chosen by his fellow choristers to become Boy Bishop of Norwich 2019.

You may also want to watch:

He took on the new role at a special evensong service to celebrate St Nicholas, the patron saint of Children, at Norwich Cathedral on Friday December, 6.

Daniel said: "The care of this planet falls upon all members of humanity - young and old; but not all of us have voices that are heard. For those of us who are young, it is very difficult to know who is telling us the truth, or whether our voice is heard.

eviving a custom from the Middle Ages, Daniel Neville was chosen by his fellow choristers to take on the role. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smitheviving a custom from the Middle Ages, Daniel Neville was chosen by his fellow choristers to take on the role. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

"As Christmas draws nearer and with an election in sight, may we unwrap the present of truth that seems so hard to unwrap and when we have discovered it may we treasure it for the good of all."

Norwich Cathedral has revived the medieval tradition of boy bishops to highlight the importance of children.

Most Read

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

Huge delays for motorists travelling into Norwich after incident

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church leader

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church leader

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Pub opens community café to welcome lonely residents

Sue and Joe Massey at the Red Lion in Needham, near Harleston, with Megan Harfent-Brown. Picture: Pub is The Hub
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists