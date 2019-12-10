Introducing Norwich's new boy bishop
The Boy Bishop for Norwich has been revealed.
Daniel Neville, a chorister at Norwich Cathedral, has been chosen by his fellow choristers to become Boy Bishop of Norwich 2019.
He took on the new role at a special evensong service to celebrate St Nicholas, the patron saint of Children, at Norwich Cathedral on Friday December, 6.
Daniel said: "The care of this planet falls upon all members of humanity - young and old; but not all of us have voices that are heard. For those of us who are young, it is very difficult to know who is telling us the truth, or whether our voice is heard.
"As Christmas draws nearer and with an election in sight, may we unwrap the present of truth that seems so hard to unwrap and when we have discovered it may we treasure it for the good of all."
Norwich Cathedral has revived the medieval tradition of boy bishops to highlight the importance of children.