Walking Marion's Way - meet the artist behind stunning new book

Images from a new book Highways& Byways: Illustrated Walks in Norfolk by Marion Addy. Picture: Marion Addy - Credit: Marion Addy

It is the perfect cure for the lockdown blues. Derek James heads off for a walk with a new book to guide him

There have been several books about walking in Norfolk and this is one of the best. A wonderful offering from the talented author who has written and illustrated it.

Her name is Marion Addy and the book called Highways & Byways: Illustrated Walks in Norfolk is a great walking companion.

It will get you out and about to enjoy and admire this part of the country we are so privileged to live in…and discover more about it..

And even tell you where to park.

Marion Addy author of Highways & Byways: Illustrated Walks in Norfolk - Credit: Marion Addy

Marion was born in Honing, a small village south east of North Walsham where she still lives. After attending the village school went on to gain a Masters of Arts in History from the UEA.

Her parents Barbara and Herbert organised family outings to the churches, historic sites and gardens of Norfolk which opened up a new world and fostered a lifelong interest in the landscape and history of Norfolk.

She went on to work for an insurance company and in a solicitor’s office where she spent 20 years, eventually leaving to care for an elderly relative. That role ended in 2020, just before the pandemic broke out.

Painting since her twenties, Marion is largely self-taught as an artist in watercolours, gaining knowledge from books, looking at the work of others and just “doing.”

Images from a new book Highways& Byways: Illustrated Walks in Norfolk by Marion Addy. Picture: Marion Addy - Credit: Marion Addy

“I admire the landscapes of the Sheringham artist, John Hurst, whom I have known for about a decade, and he has been kind enough to pass on some of his knowledge and technique,” she added.

The book developed from the walks Marion was taking in the spring of 2020 and the desire to find something worthwhile to fill her time.

“I found John’s book On My Way in the bookcase, it seemed just the thing to combine my interests in watercolours, walking and history,” said Marion.

Marion is a self-taught artist - Credit: Marion Addy

She explained how Highways & Byways aimed to combine popular walking areas, with those less well known, and to give the walker some idea of the varied history of the landscape through which they are walking.

“Norfolk seems a quiet backwater now, but it was not always so. Also, Norfolk, is an ideal county to walk in, richly endowed with footpaths and country lanes,” added Marion.

There are 15 walks in her book illustrated with charming paintings which make this offering extra special.

1. Honing, Meeting Hill and Briggate.

2. Honing, Crostwight and East Ruston.

3. Around Blakeney.

4. Around Salthouse

5. Cley, Wiveton and Blakeney.

6. Wells to Holkham.

7. Holkham to Burnham Thorpe.

8. Warham and Wighton.

9. Around the Burnhams.

10. Brancaster.

11. Around Blickling.

12. Sheringham Park to Weybourne.

13. Overstrand, Northrepps and Sidestrand.

14. Mundesley, Bacton, Edingthorpe, (Paston) and Knapton.

15. Mundesley, Gimingham and Trunch.

On each walk there is a map, a description of the route, points of interest along the way, suggested car parking, approximate length and a route summery…plus wonderful illustrations throughout.

Birds such as herons also feature in Marion's art - Credit: Marion Addy

I recommend getting a copy and heading off on a slow stroll of discovery…walking the Marion way.

Highways & Byways: Illustrated Walks in Norfolk by Marion Addy costs £12.99 and is on sale in bookshops including Jarrold, the Holt Bookshop, Bawdswell Garden Centre.

It has been printed by Cheverton Printers of Cromer and distributed by Bittern Books of Norfolk.