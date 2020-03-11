Meet the 12-year-old motorsport champion following in her dad's tyre tracks

The daughter of a biking champion is racing in her father's footsteps as competition wins see her fast becoming a motorsports trailblazer.

Macie Hitter, from Lowestoft, is just 12-years-old but is already topping the tables of many championships.

Last season Macie celebrated her win as the top female kart racer at Kimbolton's club series for the second year running, alongside her position as vice champion in the Honda Cadet category.

And so far 2020 is off to an equally incredible start, with Macie making the 'mammoth jump' from Honda Cadet racing to Junior X30 - one of the most competitive classes in the sport.

Motorsports fans may already be familiar with Macie's family, as her father Jamie Hitter was a champion motorcycle racer for Black Widow Racing in the 90s.

She said: 'I think it is harder to be a girl and race.

'But my attitude is to treat every driver the same when you're on track. You're not friends when the visor goes down, and your only task is to make your way to the front.

'I'm also one of the youngest in my category, but I don't really care about that. Once your helmet is on and your hands are on the wheel, excellence knows no age.'

Macie has been tearing through different corners of the motorsports scene since she started racing more than four years ago, age eight.

She said: 'I started with my dad doing motocross, but I had a lot of crashes so dad suggested we switch to karting. I loved it immediately and I've been doing it since.'

For the 2020 season, Macie has joined the Coles Racing team, which has seen major success over the years both in the UK and across Europe.

She said the early decision to switch from cadet to junior leagues was because of her tall height, and because she felt 'the Mini class would be a wasted season'.

Explaining the difference, she said: 'there are larger grids, and the class is much more competitive. I find I'm pushing myself so much harder than ever before.'

You can follow Macie's success by visiting her website.