Watch: A growing Norwich City fanbase, hundreds of miles from home

From L to R: Aaron Rodgers, Pete Barrett (Berlin Canaries) and David Powles Archant

Several dozen Norwich City fans regularly meet up to watch their team hundreds of miles away in the German city of Berlin.

The Berlin Canaries is rapidly growing its reach according to group founders Pete Barrett and Aaron Rodgers.

The pair, both friends from home, founded the group in 2018 after they moved to the city and felt they didn't want to lose touch with their beloved club.

Since then it has grown to become a group of more than 20, who regularly meet up to watch matches.

They spoke to editor David Powles, who met up with the pair on a recent trip to Berlin, on Norwich's current fortunes, urging fellow fans to stick together.

Mr Barrett said: "I think after the high last year, we can get quite low when we aren't doing well. With the home atmosphere, it doesn't matter if we're losing, fans need to stick together.

"I'm enjoying myself still, but we'll see how it goes. In the long term it's not the end of the world if we get relegated."

Mr Rodgers echoed his friends thoughts, adding: "There's a long way to go, and a few positive signs. The Manchester City game was great and Pukki's hat-trick against Newcastle.

"But we are in a hole that we need to get ourselves out of."

If any Canaries are heading over to Berlin, the pair and the rest of the group are more than happy to meet up.

Mr Rodgers added: "If there's no Norwich game on, you're more than welcome to join us with amateur Berlin games, or we're always up for a pint or any advice about Berlin."

Find our more @BerlinCanaries on Twitter.