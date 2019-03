Video

‘There’s a lot more to break dancing than head spinning’ - meet Norwich’s breakdancers

The Art Of Breakin is a class run by Jack Thistleton and Kelly Ludgrove teaching children and adults how to break dance. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

The news break dancing has been put forward for inclusion in the 2024 Olympics has been met with positivity by breakers in Norwich who have seen the sub-culture come along way since it left the streets of New York.

The sport has already been included in the Youth Olympics and is now one of four new sports along with surfing, skateboarding and climbing which have been proposed for the Paris games.

Kelly Ludgrove, 44, who’s b-girl name is Kelfx and has been breaking for 21 years, first got into the dance through her love of hip-hop.

She said: “I first got into it through going to lots of gigs and gravitating to the back of the room and the people who were slipping and sliding on the floor. So basically, it was a progression from my love of the music and meeting like minded people.”

Kelfx, who has been in a crew since the 1990s and now teaches a breakdancing classes in Norwich along with her partner and fellow breaker Jack Thistleton aka b-boy Heron, said the exposure breaking would get through being an Olympic sport might lead to a surge of new people taking it up.

She said: “It might return to the 1980s, when it was a phenomenon, the ‘80’s were the glory days when the general public were aware of our art form.

“Most people, through popular culture, are aware of break dancing in some form or another. Maybe [if it becoming an Olympic sport] will be like Wimbledon when everybody starts playing tennis.” she said.

But Kelfx also said that exposure might broaden the general public’s understanding and athleticism of the art form.

She said: “Once you’ve got the bug and the passion you want to improve [your breaking] you want to be inventing moves and pushing boundaries, there are no rules, there are foundation moves which you can build on but there’s a lot more to break dancing than head spinning,” she said.

“It’s going to be interesting to see in the Olympics how they judge it.

“It’s all very well being able to execute a very complicated move perfectly however, if there’s no musical involvement or even passion then it might just be looking at skill. So that’s why you need a mix of judges.”

