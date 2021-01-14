Meet the City fan collecting stickers in Hong Kong

Published: 6:00 AM January 14, 2021

Since its launch, the second Norwich City sticker album has been shipped far and wide - mainly in Norfolk but also in other corners of the country and to the United States.

However, one book will perhaps be making a longer journey than any other, when it arrives with Benedict Sutton... in Hong Kong.

Mr Sutton, a 38-year-old investment advisor, moved to the special administrative region of China 14 years ago, seeking a change from his apartment on Barrack Street in Norwich.

Hong Kong-based Norwich CIty fan Ben Sutton

While keen to travel, he fell in love with Hong Kong and ended up staying put - but did not lose his love of Norwich City when he left.

And it is this that has made him join all the other supporters who have taken up collecting the stickers, which were launched last year.

He said: "Apart from being a City fan, the nostalgia of having a sticker album made me want to collect them.

"I remember swapping stickers in the playground and it brought back lots of fond memories of school."

Mr Sutton grew up supporting the Canaries after his father took him to Carrow Road for the first time when he was around six or seven years old. His first game was a 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace in 1999, after which he said he was "hooked".

Mr Sutton is a member of the Hong Kong Norwich City supporters club, which he joined after stumbling across the group following the 2015 play-off semi-final with Ipswich.

He said: "Now we find us no longer in the Premier League it is much harder to watch games. There is a supporters group here, so it is great to have other supporters to watch the big games with.

"I was always a big fan of Darren Eadie, Bryan Gunn and many of the team from that era, so they will be the ones I will be looking out for when the stickers arrive."

The stickers are available to order online from either PinkUnShop.co.uk or via the official Norwich City club shop.