Treasure inquest to be held into medieval seal found in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:53 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:53 24 September 2020

The medieval seal was found near Roydon. Picture: Suffolk County Council

A treasure inquest is to be held following the discovery of a medieval seal in Norfolk.

Simon Milburn, area coroner, opened the inquest on Tuesday into the silver medieval matrix seal which was found near Roydon in July 2018.

The item has been examined by the British Museum who said that item appears to be treasure due to its age and previous metal content.

Mr Milburn said: “Norwich Castle Museum has expressed an interest in acquiring it.”

The seal was described in good condition and includes embellishments including five rose petals.

A treasure inquest is held to determine whether an item constitutes treasure if a museum wishes to acquire the find.

Under the Treasures Act, treasure is defined as a item that is not a single coin, which contains at least 10pc of gold or silver and is at least 300 years old. It also extends to a find of more than 10 coins which are at least 300 years old.

The area coroner set a full treasure inquest to be held on October 13.

