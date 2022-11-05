Why detectorists have made Norfolk treasure capital of the country

The Detectorists - filmed in locations across Suffolk (C) BBC/Channel X/Chris Harris - Credit: BBC/Channel X/Chris Harris

Norfolk is a county which has long been known for the beauty and bounty of its gentle agricultural landscapes.

But it is becoming increasingly renowned for the treasures which lie just below the surface of its fields.

New statistics show that metal detectorists reported unearthing more finds from Norfolk soil last year than from any other county in the country.

In total, there were 86 discoveries here in 2021, compared with 74 in Kent, which saw the second highest number, according to data from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Norfolk's total was actually a drop on the previous year, when 104 finds were reported here - again, the highest figure in the country.

Experts say the reasons why so much treasure is discovered here are that it was previously a particularly rich region and that its large areas of farmland give its very active army of detectorists ample opportunity to scour the soil.

Metal detecting has received a boost in recent years, from the popularity of BBC comedy series The Detectorists, which is set in Suffolk.

The county was also one of the hotspots for discoveries, with 62 finds.

Details of some of the recent local discoveries were announced yesterday at the opening of two treasure inquests at Norfolk Coroners' Court.

The discoveries included a medieval gilded silver figurine, unearthed in August 2021, and a gilded silver reliquary pendant, found in July 2017, which is thought to be from the late medieval period or early medieval period.

The precise locations of the finds were not disclosed.

Both inquests were adjourned until Thursday, December 15, when hearings will determine whether or not the precious discoveries can be legally declared as treasure.

Reece Pickering, 17, out metal detecting with his father Jonny Crowe, 41, in Norfolk.

Among recent notable discoveries was a rare Saxon silver coin found in Topcroft in 2020 by teenager Reece Pickering, from Great Yarmouth.

Another detectorist, Jennie Fitzgerald, from Sprowston, discovered a treasure chest full of coins on the beach in Happisburgh.

Jennie Fitzgerald, from Sprowston, with the treasure chest, and its contents, that she found on a North Norfolk beach.





THE TREASURE RULES

Under the Treasure Act 1996, 'treasure' includes prehistoric objects, coins that contain gold or silver and are at least 300 years old, or more recent valuable objects that have been deliberately hidden.

Anyone who discovers potential treasure is legally obliged to notify their local coroner.

An inquest then determines whether the finds constitute treasure.

If the find is declared treasure, the finder must offer it for sale to a museum at a price set by the British Museum's Treasure Valuation Committee.

A reward is then offered to the finders and other relevant parties, including the landowner.