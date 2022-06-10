'Particularly unusual' Anglo-Saxon coins found in Norfolk declared treasure

Picture of the coins found near King's Lynn. - Credit: The Trustees of the British Museum.

A quartet of Medieval coins unearthed in a south Norfolk village could have been part of a previous hoard that is now displayed in Norwich.

An inquest heard in Norwich has ruled that the four coins, found on two separate dates, can be classified as treasure.

The coins date back more than a thousand years and were discovered in the village of Quidenham, near Snetterton.

The first discovery was made on December 20, 2019, consisting of two silver coins containing pictures of Anglo Saxon king Edward the Elder, who ruled between 899 and 924.

The second find came in the same field almost two years later by a metal detector, on April 25, 2021. This consisted of two further Anglo Saxon silver pennies.

A statement read out on behalf of the British Museum commented that one of the coins was "particularly unusual" - because the monarch was captured in a right-facing profile. Previous coins of this era have featured the kind facing left.

The inquest heard how the coins were likely related to another hoard found in Norfolk almost 70 years ago.

In 1958, a collection of more than 800 Anglo Saxon coins were discovered in Morley St Peter by workmen and declared as treasure.

The collection is now on display to the public at Castle Museum in Norwich.

Simon Milburn, area coroner, concluded that the latest finds were also classified as treasure.

The silver pennies, which were discovered by a Mr Gould, were dated 925AD.

According to the British Museum, they were also likely part of the same hoard of three coins that were found in the county in 2014.

It is not the first time coins from this era have been discovered in the region, with Norfolk being a significant settlement during the Anglo-Saxon era.

In November last year, a separate inquest heard how 131 coins and four pieces of gold were unearthed in the west of the county between 2014 and 2020.

In this case, the collection was estimated to be worth around £400,000. It is not clear what value the four latest discoveries will have.



