'The baby was literally appearing from the woman's body' - Medical student's shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:32 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:52 23 June 2019

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Archant

A medical student was given a dramatic real-life test when she came across a woman giving birth on the side of a road - and helped deliver the baby in the back seat.

Medical student at the UEA, Zoe Dedman, 22, who aided a woman giving birth in her car. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMedical student at the UEA, Zoe Dedman, 22, who aided a woman giving birth in her car. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fourth year medical student Zoe Dedman was walking along Old Watton Road on her way to a class at the University of East Anglia (UEA) when she came across a woman crying and approached to offer assistance.

To the 22-year-old's disbelief, she discovered the woman's daughter, Kelly, in the throes of labour in the back of a car, the baby's head just visible through a pile of towels.

Ms Dedman said before she had time to think, she had pushed up her sleeves up and jumped into the car.

She said: "My training just kicked in, it was like an out of body experience. I didn't have time to freak out, the baby was literally appearing from the woman's body.

"I've seen babies being born but never been involved in the delivery."

Ms Dedman said she did her best to keep Kelly calm, talking her through breathing exercises as she guided baby Peggy's head.

After a few minutes the second contraction hit.

Ms Dedman said: "It all happened so fast. As the next contraction came the rest of the baby's body came out, with the cord tangled round her body.

"It was such a relief when I heard her cry. The mother didn't know she was having a girl so it was an amazing moment telling her she had a daughter."

Moments later an ambulance arrived and whisked away Kelly and Peggy, who weighed in at just over seven pounds, to the hospital.

The student said she was so in shock that she headed to her lecture, her clothes soaked from the delivery.

She said: "When I turned up at class my tutor was like 'why are you here? Get to the hospital!' When I got there I saw the mother and she couldn't stop thanking me. I think we were all grateful for the timing."

Ms Dedman will sit her final exams next week and said the shock experience has changed everything.

"I had no faith in myself before this. Around exam time I always have doubts about whether I can actually be a doctor, but now I figure if I can deliver a baby in the back of a car I can deal with a few exams."

