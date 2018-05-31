Search

Caravan site could be extended

PUBLISHED: 10:33 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 26 February 2020

McDonnell Caravans is hoping to extend its site in Heacham Picture: Matthew Usher.

Plans to extend a coastal caravan site look set to get the go-ahead.

McDonnell Caravans has applied to increase the numbers on its Meadows site off Lamsey Lane, on the outskirts of Heacham, from 42 to 52.

A report to councillors says no objections have been received.

It adds: "The existing caravan park is very well maintained and there is no reason to consider the extension would not be kept to the same high standard. The layout is low density which enables landscaping between caravans as well as on the outer boundaries.

"There would be no overlooking, overbearing or overshadowing impacts to any non-associated residential uses." Councillors on West Norfolk's planning committee have ben recommended to approve the plans when they meet on Monday.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

