Pregnant mother describes moment car crashes into McDonald's

Isla Howlett was with her family in McDonald's in King's Lynn when a car crashed into a window.

A pregnant mother has described the moment a car smashed into a window at a McDonald's restaurant.

The crash happened at the McDonald's on the Campbell's Meadow retail park, in King's Lynn.

On Saturday evening, Isla Howlett, 20, was enjoying a meal with her family - father Malcolm, 69, mother Jayne, 58, sister Marcellé, 12, and her one-year-old daughter Willow Howard - at the restaurant in Campbell's Meadow at Hardwick in King's Lynn.

They had just been shopping in the town centre when they made a trip to McDonald's before food shopping, which Miss Howlett said was a normal routine for the family.

But at around 4.45pm, the family, from Sedgeford near Heacham, got the shock of their lives when a car crashed into the window next to the table where they were sat.

Miss Howlett, who is eight months pregnant, said: "I actually saw the car pull in but I didn't think much of it.



"We were just sitting after we finished our meals when we heard this almighty bang, a huge explosion like a bomb had gone off."

She said her mother, who was sat closest to the window, was hurt in the crash, sustaining bruising to the arm.

"My mum was screaming in agony, my daughter was hysterical and my sister was crying," she added.



"I just thought 'we need to get out', my sister took the baby out and I got hold of my mum, she couldn't move her arm.

"It was absolutely terrifying for all of us."

The fire service arrived shortly before 5.10pm to assist police in making the building safe. The ambulance service were also at the scene.

The impact of the crash was so intense that the tables attached to the floor became lose, Miss Howlett said.



"The car was touching the glass, the window and wall had caved in," she added. "There was quite a lot of people in there at the time.

"We come up to King's Lynn every week, it's our normal routine but this is something we are never going to forget."

She added: "The McDonald's staff were so lovely, they were really caring."