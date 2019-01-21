McDonald’s is giving away free cheeseburgers

McDonalds at the Haymarket. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Fast food giant McDonald’s is offering its customers a pick-me-up on the house this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Monday, January 21 is widely regarded as “the most depressing day of the year”.

In a bid to improve the moods of consumers McDonald’s is offering a free cheeseburger with the McDonald’s app from today until Friday January 25.

Those who already have the app are set to add a free cheeseburger to their basket underneath the “my deals” header and pickup their order from the nearest chain.

If you don’t already have an account on the app you’ll need to sign up for one with your email address.

The deal is for one free cheeseburger per app customer, the McDonald’s cheeseburger usually costs 99p.