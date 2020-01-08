Search

Man finds 2ft black hair in McDonald's wrap

PUBLISHED: 17:56 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 08 January 2020

A hair was found in a wrap at a McDonald's branch in Tuckswood. Picture: Google/Paul Cruickshank

A Norwich man has spoken of his disgust after discovering a "two-foot long" black hair in his McDonald's chicken wrap.

A chicken wrap bought at McDonald's in Tuckswood with a hair in it. Picture: Paul Cruickshank

On Tuesday, 38-year-old Paul Cruickshank ordered a sweet chilli chicken wrap from the Tuckswood branch of the fast food chain, through the drive-thru.

However, as soon as he opened it he was shocked to find that a long black hair was entwined within his wrap, so immediately returned to the restaurant.

He was offered a full refund and a new meal, but said he felt the incident was not being treated as seriously as it should have been.

Mr Cruickshank, of south Norwich, said: "I went back and they treated it like nothing had happened. I got my money back but I didn't really want another meal - it put me off eating for the rest of the day.

"Clearly something has gone wrong but the offer of a new meal didn't really feel like an apology to me.

"I use that McDonald's once in a blue moon, so if it happened to me, who knows who else it could have also happened to without them noticing? It's revolting."

A spokesman for the fast food giant, however, said that staff had done everything in their power to resolve the issue with Mr Cruickshank at the time.

They said: "Food quality and safety are of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards in order to avoid any imperfections.

"As soon as the customer brought this to our attention, he was apologised to and offered a full refund and a replacement meal. The restaurant also conducted a further investigation to understand how this could have occurred, but the origin is still unclear.

"We recommend the customer contacts our Customer Services Team, should he have any further concerns."

All members of staff at the restaurant are required to use hairnets in the kitchen and the branch put in extra checks of this once Mr Cruickshank had alerted them to what had happened.

