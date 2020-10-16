Work starts on new McDonald’s in north Norfolk

Construction has started on a McDonald’s restaurant in north Norfolk.

The new branch of the fast food chain is taking shape in the car park of the Co-operative Food Store in Middlebrook Way, off Holt Road in Cromer.

A McDonald’s spokesman said they were unable to say when the new store was expected to open, but said: “We are excited to be part of this development and look forward to the new jobs our restaurant will create, and the investment it will bring to the local area.”

North Norfolk District Council approved the plans for the 140-seat restaurant with a drive-through in April this year.

The restaurant will employ 30 full-time staff and 35 part-time and become the second McDonald’s in north Norfolk, joining the branch in Hoveton.

The new eatery will bring the total number of McDonald’s branches in Norfolk up to 20.

The original plan was for the branch to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but revised proposal set the opening time as 5am to midnight Monday to Sunday.

