Construction begins on town centre care village

PUBLISHED: 14:41 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 21 November 2020

An artist's impression of Foundry Place, a retirement community on the site of the former Ingate Ironworks on Gosford Road, Beccles. PHOTO: McCarthy and Stone

Archant

Construction of a new town centre retirement community has officially started.

Planning permission for Foundry Place, a care village on the former Ingate Ironworks site on Gosford Road, Beccles, had been granted more than a year ago in October 2019, with a ground-breaking ceremony held in February with then-Beccles mayor Andrea Carr.

Now, construction of the “luxury, low-maintenance apartments for those aged 70 and over” has started, with developer McCarthy and Stone expecting the first residents to arrive early in 2022.

Samantha Watkins, deputy divisional sales and marketing director at McCarthy and Stone Midlands, said: “Our forthcoming development has already attracted significant levels of early interest from local people who are interested in downsizing to a lower maintenance apartment, and have been attracted by its sought-after location in the heart of the town centre.

“McCarthy and Stone is committed to designing flexible homes which reflect the character of the neighbourhood, while also allowing people to make the most of their retirement years.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in finding out more to register their interest now.”

McCarthy and Stone first showcased plans for the vacant brownfield site in October 2018, with apartments now expected to go on sale in August 2021.

The development is set to include 55 flats in a three and four storey building, as well as 23 bungalows and two flats over garages.

An estates team will be on hand around the clock, while the development will also include an on-site bistro, a security entrance system and 24-hour emergency call points.

An independent viability assessment prepared as part of the planning application concluded the plans were not viable for affordable housing contributions.

A spokesperson for McCarthy and Stone said: “The development is ideally situated close to Beccles’ historic town centre, providing homeowners with easy access to its picturesque market squares and winding streets, which offer a range of independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

“Residents can also enjoy the placid waterways of the River Waveney, as well as the Suffolk and Norfolk Broads, which are just a short drive away.”

