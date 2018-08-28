Search

‘I wish it could be open all night’ - rappers MC Tunes and 808 State give their reaction to The Waterfront after playing venue’s first ever gig

PUBLISHED: 09:35 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:35 29 November 2018

Norwich Waterfront 808 State & MC Tunes oct 1990. PIC: Archant.

“I wish it could be open all night” - that was the verdict from top rappers MC Tunes and 808 State after they were the first band to perform at The Waterfront.

They went on stage in October 1990 as the first band to play the King Street venue.

Speaking to the paper after the gig, Martin Price from 808 State said: “We’re really glad that the kids are getting a place.

“I wish it could be open all night.”

MC said: “Everybody should start out in smaller clubs. They work as a place to nurture small bands, nurture talent.”

He added: “Young people don’t want to go to places like the Ritz - they don’t want that, they want good music.

“Places like this are more for the music aspect.”

MC and the Manchester-based four-strong 808 State group collaborated together to produce fast-moving rap tracks, including their two hit singles The Only Rhyme that Bites and Tunes Splits the Atom.

